There Is Strength in Our Stories: walk these streets at night and know the truth – Evelyn Benvie

There is strength in our stories
load your lipstick in a gatling gun
to get ready for the night
the sidewalk cracks are too wide for stilettos
and too deep for anything else
wear fishnets to trawl the river, sift and dredge
the filth at the bottom and the scum at the top
and you, panting as you run
seeking shelter on a rainy night and finding only
reaching hands and open legs
inviting you to places you don’t want to go
the city at night is no longer beautiful
or maybe it never was
Evelyn Benvie is the wooly jumper in a family of black sheep. Both a cynic and a romantic at heart, she writes diverse, queer-positive fiction and poetry that have been published online and in print. Her first novella, Something to Celebrate, was recently published by Mischief Corner Books. Find out more at evelynbenvie.com or connect with her on Facebook and Twitter.