There Is Strength in Our Stories: walk these streets at night and know the truth – Evelyn Benvie

Blood Into Ink

load your lipstick in a gatling gun

to get ready for the night

the sidewalk cracks are too wide for stilettos

and too deep for anything else

wear fishnets to trawl the river, sift and dredge

the filth at the bottom and the scum at the top

and you, panting as you run

seeking shelter on a rainy night and finding only

reaching hands and open legs

inviting you to places you don’t want to go

the city at night is no longer beautiful

or maybe it never was

Evelyn Benvie is the wooly jumper in a family of black sheep. Both a cynic and a romantic at heart, she writes diverse, queer-positive fiction and poetry that have been published online and in print. Her first novella, Something to Celebrate, was recently published by Mischief Corner Books. Find out more at evelynbenvie.com or connect with her on Facebook and Twitter.