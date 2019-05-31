Brave and Reckless June 2019 Pride Anthem Challenge

I started to think today how much fun it would be to participate in an LBGTQ Pride Poetry Challenge starting June 1st. Next thing I knew, I had 30 Pride Anthems organized for writing prompts!
If you would like to participate, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com and I will publish my favorites on Brave and Reckless. You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
If you would like to know more about the musical inspirations, please see the anthems and the artists below:
|1 True Colors (Cyndi Lauper)
|16 Kiss the Boy ( Keiynan Lonsdale)
|2 I Kissed A Girl (Katy Perry)
|17 Not the Only One (Melissa Etheridge)
|3 It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)
|18 We Are Family (Sister Sledge)
|4 Born This Way (Lady Gaga)
|19 Raise Your Glass (P!ink)
|5 Beautiful (Christine Aguilera)
|20 Rebel Girl (Bikini Kill)
|6 Girls Like Girls (Kayley Kiyoko)
|21 I’m Coming Out (Diana Ross)
|7 Wig In A Box (Hedwig and the Angry Inch)
|22 Dancing on My Own (Robyn)
|8 Promises (Calvin Harris/Sam Smith)
|23 Boyfriend (Tegan and Sara)
|9 You Make Me Feel (Sylvester)
|24 Teenage Dream (Katy Perry)
|10 Alive (Sia)
|25 War Paint (Frankie Simone)
|11 I Will Survive (Gloria Gayner)
|26 Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover
|12 Bitches (Tove Lo)
|27 Lady Marmalade (Patti LaBelle)
|13 Same Love/She Keeps Me Warm (Mary Lambert, Macklemore & Lewis)
|28 Over the Rainbow (Judy Garland)
|14 A Little Respect (Erasure)
|29 American Pie (Shea Diamond)
|15 Brave (Sara Bareilles)
|30 We R Who We R (Kesha)