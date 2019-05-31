Brave and Reckless June 2019 Pride Anthem Challenge

I started to think today how much fun it would be to participate in an LBGTQ Pride Poetry Challenge starting June 1st. Next thing I knew, I had 30 Pride Anthems organized for writing prompts!

If you would like to participate, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com and I will publish my favorites on Brave and Reckless. You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

If you would like to know more about the musical inspirations, please see the anthems and the artists below: