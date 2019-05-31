Brave and Reckless June 2019 Pride Anthem Challenge

I started to think today how much fun it would be to participate in an LBGTQ Pride Poetry Challenge starting June 1st.  Next thing I knew, I had 30 Pride Anthems organized for writing prompts!

If you would like to participate, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com and I will publish my favorites on Brave and Reckless.  You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

  • # the daily theme
  • #PrideAnthemChallenge
  • @braveandreckless66

If you would like to know more about the musical inspirations, please see the anthems and the artists below:

1 True Colors (Cyndi Lauper) 16 Kiss the Boy ( Keiynan Lonsdale)
2 I Kissed A Girl (Katy Perry) 17 Not the Only One (Melissa Etheridge)
3 It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls) 18 We Are Family (Sister Sledge)
4 Born This Way (Lady Gaga) 19 Raise Your Glass (P!ink)
5 Beautiful (Christine Aguilera) 20 Rebel Girl (Bikini Kill)
6 Girls Like Girls (Kayley Kiyoko) 21 I’m Coming Out (Diana Ross)
7 Wig In A Box (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) 22 Dancing on My Own (Robyn)
8 Promises (Calvin Harris/Sam Smith) 23 Boyfriend (Tegan and Sara)
9 You Make Me Feel (Sylvester) 24 Teenage Dream (Katy Perry)
10 Alive (Sia) 25 War Paint (Frankie Simone)
11 I Will Survive (Gloria Gayner) 26 Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover
12 Bitches (Tove Lo) 27 Lady Marmalade (Patti LaBelle)
13 Same Love/She Keeps Me Warm (Mary Lambert, Macklemore & Lewis) 28 Over the Rainbow (Judy Garland)
14 A Little Respect (Erasure) 29 American Pie (Shea Diamond)
15 Brave (Sara Bareilles) 30 We R Who We R (Kesha)

 

