I toss and turn
images etched onto my corneas
of your torches
your flags
symbols
of hate
it is the confidence
pride
with which you carry these symbols
that haunts me
no need to hide your identity
in this New America
led by a madman
who values nothing but himself
content to let
this country burn
as long as his ego remains stroked
as long as he can feed off power
chaos
like a succubi
until his belly is full
but we forget
he is insatiable
you feel comfortable
justified
to openly express
your hate
your outrage
about all you believe
you have lost
been denied
the war the history books declared over
152 years ago
still rages in your hearts
simmered and stewed across generations
you raise your hand in Nazi salute
believing your time
has finally come
in this cultural war
you deem holy
I am awake now
hair standing up on my arms
dis-ease gnawing at my belly
chilled to the bone
