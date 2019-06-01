June 1, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: True Colors

Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem.  You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you.  Although I encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

  • # the title of the daily theme
  • #PrideAnthemChallenge
  • @braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

