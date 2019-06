I colored carefully

inside the thick black lines

of every coloring book

ever handed to me

my Crayolas

never straying across

socially imposed boundaries

about who I could love

who I could be

I turned 16

chafed with

the need for freedom

to color the sky in

shades of lavender

the grass hot pink

my heart teal

decades have passed

and I continue to be

surprised by new

intensity

and shading

in the colors

of my soul

