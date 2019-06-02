Five Sisters and a Stranger- Michael Erickson

Go Dog Go Café

As silent sisters stand do we,

Three between the whispering leaves.

Two upon the furrowing sea,

Our frosted eyes looking upon thee.

Lies beneath the kitchen floors,

Blood that stains our family’s lore.

When we stumbled across bones bare,

You were standing listening there.

So you burn us sisters singing three,

As we swing from a hanging tree.

Now two are left upon the sea,

Marking your family thrice times three.

Never will you find sweet release,

For we will haunting thee from this tree.

You will run far and wild free,

But never will you escape this rising sea.

And on a foreign shore will you stand,

Clasping dead and rotting hands.

Ever remembering our harpy’s glee,

Forever five sisters and a stranger be.

Michael is a husband, father, writer, poet, and aspiring author. He finds time to scribble down his thoughts in the dead of night, between ghosts…