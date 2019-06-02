Hidden Pockets – Jack Neece (True Color Writing Prompt)

I knew from a childhood that my technicolor was wrong

I would sew hidden pockets into my skin and shove the offensive hues down deep

The reds and blacks of my swallowed rage burned below the surface

I tried to cool them with blues and greens

My hidden pockets would tear my skin from time to time

I am a lot to conceal

I wouldn’t always notice as my true colors trailed in rainbows behind me

I am glad they did

They stepped in me and trailed me into their homes

I worked deeply into the fibers of their carpets as my words rang in their heads

They tried to wipe me off of their shoes

They tried to bleach me out of their lives

Streaky whites and mottled greys

My hidden pockets eventually became to heavy for me to carry

The color from effort of concealment stained my fingertips

My hair shimmered with my truth as I swept it out of my face with my tainted hands

In my youth I would sew my pockets

I would stitch my skin back together with strings of self hate and shame

Obligation

Societal Imposition

Then one day my hidden pockets gave

And I found that I had forgotten how to sew

I dig deeply now into my Fuchsia, my Sangria, my Cobalt

I bathe in my delicate Chartreuse, and I am in awe of my layers of Slate

I will blind you with Crimson and Rosewood

Butterscotch will bring you home

I won’t hide from them anymore

I will throw my Jackson Pollock Basquiat spattered soul all over this world

I will no longer hide

in

Hidden Pockets

Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.

You can read more of Jack’s writing on Facebook.