I Kissed A Girl – Melody Lee

I kissed a girl one electrifying afternoon, took her luscious mouth and loved her

up and down.

She tasted like sunshine and

felt like blooming roses in June.

Some assertive force of nature

—Chemistry can be hypnotic like that—

compelled this timid girl to pull her close

cherishing her sweet forbidden lips

adoring them with my mouth,

my teeth, my tongue. She eagerly

returned the love right back to me. We

felt comfortable, like home, like we were

meant to be.

It was diamonds falling from the sky kind of magic…delicious, delirious, decadent. I’d do it all again.

©️Melody Lee

#PrideAnthemTheme