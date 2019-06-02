The Color of Our Rights: A Reproductive Rights Collaboration

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I will wear red

for my sisters whose health is at risk

for my sisters who have been raped

for my sisters who have been battered

for my sisters who are already struggling

to feed hungry children

for my sisters who need to finish

middle school

high school

college

grad school

for my sisters who are just not prepared

I will wear crimson

for their lifeblood

that will spill in back alleys

that will stain

wire hangers

knitting needles

other unsterilized implements

that become their only choice

in a country that questions

their ability

their very right

to decide

–Christine E. Ray

*************************************************************************************

I have been seeing colors of all hues in my mind lately.

I walk down my street and notice the full bloom of the flowers.

Yellow daffodils.

Pink sunsets.

The rain brought growth and vitality.

Green grass.

My stomach turns as I am pulled from my…