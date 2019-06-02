The Color of Our Rights: A Reproductive Rights Collaboration

A powerful and chilling collaborative piece
I will wear red
for my sisters whose health is at risk
for my sisters who have been raped
for my sisters who have been battered
for my sisters who are already struggling
to feed hungry children
for my sisters who need to finish
middle school
high school
college
grad school
for my sisters who are just not prepared
I will wear crimson
for their lifeblood
that will spill in back alleys
that will stain
wire hangers
knitting needles
other unsterilized implements
that become their only choice
in a country that questions
their ability
their very right
to decide
*************************************************************************************
I have been seeing colors of all hues in my mind lately.
I walk down my street and notice the full bloom of the flowers.
Yellow daffodils.
Pink sunsets.
The rain brought growth and vitality.
Green grass.
My stomach turns as I am pulled from my…
