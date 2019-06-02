Unpacking (reimagined)

the past sits

in front of me

an old, battered trunk

that I drag reluctantly

with me

from place to place

I keep it

in the attic

like the unwanted

baggage

that it is

covered in cobwebs

it is dusty

makes me sneeze

multiple padlocks

and straps

keep the lid

securely in place

opening this trunk

requires preparation

I like to have

a chair and a

lion tamer’s whip

nearby

just in case

a butterfly net

a lidded glass jar

studded with carefully

poked holes

are also helpful

you never know

what might try

to escape

the key ring is large

jangling with skeleton keys

for outer and inner locks

other locked boxes

nestle inside the trunk

where my history lies

neatly separated

there are times

when the past

does not want to stay

in just one box

or another

I cut these into pieces

dispassionately

and divide them

I am fearless

with sharp objects

the keys are always

worn on my person

a heavy weight

I have learned to ignore

tune out

much like the

ferocious contents

of the trunk itself

I know that it is time

to start the

final unpacking

the past is already

leaking out of keyholes

oozing from cracks

in the well-worn leather

it holds the power

to ensnare me

its long sharp

pointed teeth

itching to cut through flesh

draw blood

puncture my bones

creating shards that might

pierce me through

to the rough wood floor

and yet

it is a danger

I choose

to face alone

but I do not want

to have to gnaw

my own flesh

to break free

of my past

again

I bear enough

of its scars

already

