words and
phrases
lay abandoned
on every flat surface
and on the floor
below me
so much glittering
confetti that
crunches under
my bare feet
the party over
guests long gone
home
leaving me alone
adrift
among empty wine glasses
plates of half-eaten promise
I feel simultaneously sick
from fare
far too rich
with false hope
while burning
with my hunger
to communicate
to connect
I am hollowed out
stomach as empty
as my soul
tired to the bone
but unable to face
the long crawl to
my bed
I settle into
an empty corner
lean my head back
into the shadow
and fade away. . .
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved