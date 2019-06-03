words and

phrases

lay abandoned

on every flat surface

and on the floor

below me

so much glittering

confetti that

crunches under

my bare feet

the party over

guests long gone

home

leaving me alone

adrift

among empty wine glasses

plates of half-eaten promise

I feel simultaneously sick

from fare

far too rich

with false hope

while burning

with my hunger

to communicate

to connect

I am hollowed out

stomach as empty

as my soul

tired to the bone

but unable to face

the long crawl to

my bed

I settle into

an empty corner

lean my head back

into the shadow

and fade away. . .

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved