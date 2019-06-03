I and She, Made Me – Jack Neece (I Kissed A Girl Writing Prompt)

I kissed a girl and my core shook

I kissed a girl and my compass spun

I kissed a girl and split in two

My blood ran hot and my body betrayed me

My hands followed her delicate lines

My legs shook as we explored the depths of my need

I kissed a girl and lapped at her waves

I kissed a girl and dove into her center

I kissed a girl and needed more

I undressed her and stood in awe

My words always so ready betrayed me

My tongue however did not

I kissed a girl and made her mine

I kissed a girl and bit her bottom lip

I kissed a girl and slipped inside her

We tossed the room and broke the bed

She my lustful fantasy made real

And I her willing servant

I kissed a girl and she kissed me back

I kissed a girl and she brought me home

I kissed a girl and now I’m free

Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.

You can read more of Jack’s writing on Facebook.