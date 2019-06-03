There Is Strength in Our Stories: a night’s expectation – quinn hsu

Blood Into Ink

when they told you people would love

you for who you are

you never expected

a love for you as squirmingly as

your tongue against the mirror

shards of porcelain hemming it in

a love as fast and bitingly as

a bear trap’s chrome jaws

tearing at you desperately

until all that’s left is

a cavern for ruinous words

so you pull it open

and someday

you’ll figure out the secret to peeling

yourself inside out

but today you only reveal

a writhing tongue and

your own set of enamel jaws

but what else did you expect?

quinn is a transmasculine nonbinary artist who hopes to reach others by telling his experiences through the filter of pictures and poems. his work speaks openly about sexual assault and mental health as well as their interconnectivity, in hopes that others who are going through the same experiences feel they are not alone…