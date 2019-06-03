There Is Strength in Our Stories: a night’s expectation – quinn hsu

There Is Strength in Our Stories
when they told you people would love
you for who you are
you never expected
a love for you as squirmingly as
your tongue against the mirror
shards of porcelain hemming it in
a love as fast and bitingly as
a bear trap’s chrome jaws
tearing at you desperately
until all that’s left is
a cavern for ruinous words
so you pull it open
and someday
you’ll figure out the secret to peeling
yourself inside out
but today you only reveal
a writhing tongue and
your own set of enamel jaws
but what else did you expect?
quinn is a transmasculine nonbinary artist who hopes to reach others by telling his experiences through the filter of pictures and poems. his work speaks openly about sexual assault and mental health as well as their interconnectivity, in hopes that others who are going through the same experiences feel they are not alone…
