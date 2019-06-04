Baby’s Black Balloon

I long to be buoyant

an updraft

to lift your wings

tickle your feathers

allow you to

glide thermals gracefully

your eyes closed

in exhilaration

as the afternoon sun

warms you gently

crisp air fills your lungs

but today

I am a

black balloon

thrust upon you

unexpectedly

tied to your wrist

with dirty

frayed string

that chafes

at your skin

like a cold

iron shackle

I weigh you down

with a force of gravity

previously found

only on Jupiter

I hover inches

above the ground

heavy

deflated

waiting for

my final descent

