Baby’s Black Balloon

I long to be buoyant
an updraft
to lift your wings
tickle your feathers
allow you to
glide thermals gracefully
your eyes closed
in exhilaration
as the afternoon sun
warms you gently
crisp air fills your lungs
but today
I am a
black balloon
thrust upon you
unexpectedly
tied to your wrist
with dirty
frayed string
that chafes
at your skin
like a cold
iron shackle
I weigh you down
with a force of gravity
previously found
only on Jupiter
I hover inches
above the ground
heavy
deflated
waiting for
my final descent
