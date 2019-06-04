BORN THIS WAY? YOU BET! – Bob Wertzler

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 3 comments

We all got born
Got born some way
Or some other way
So many ways
Ways more than
Colors in a rainbow

This much comes clear
Not our choice
Not fad or fashion
The how and why
Unknown, unknowable
Just born whatever way

No credit due nor blame
Whether straight
Or gay
Or lesbian
Or bi
Or trans
Or fluid
Or asexual
Or some idiosyncratic
Unique kind of queer
Just born that way

Celebrate the beauty
Celebrate the mystery
Celebrate the variety
Of ways to be born
Human and free
To be and love
Celebrate and sing
Born This Way

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

3 comments

  2. Pingback: BORN THIS WAY? YOU BET! – Bob Wertzler — Brave & Reckless | Rethinking Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s