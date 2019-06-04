BORN THIS WAY? YOU BET! – Bob Wertzler

We all got born
Got born some way
Or some other way
So many ways
Ways more than
Colors in a rainbow
This much comes clear
Not our choice
Not fad or fashion
The how and why
Unknown, unknowable
Just born whatever way
No credit due nor blame
Whether straight
Or gay
Or lesbian
Or bi
Or trans
Or fluid
Or asexual
Or some idiosyncratic
Unique kind of queer
Just born that way
Celebrate the beauty
Celebrate the mystery
Celebrate the variety
Of ways to be born
Human and free
To be and love
Celebrate and sing
Born This Way
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
