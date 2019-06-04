BORN THIS WAY? YOU BET! – Bob Wertzler

We all got born

Got born some way

Or some other way

So many ways

Ways more than

Colors in a rainbow

This much comes clear

Not our choice

Not fad or fashion

The how and why

Unknown, unknowable

Just born whatever way

No credit due nor blame

Whether straight

Or gay

Or lesbian

Or bi

Or trans

Or fluid

Or asexual

Or some idiosyncratic

Unique kind of queer

Just born that way

Celebrate the beauty

Celebrate the mystery

Celebrate the variety

Of ways to be born

Human and free

To be and love

Celebrate and sing

Born This Way

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”