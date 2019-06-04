FREEDOM – Candice Daquin

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Are we free?

The girl asked

Her wrists were unshackled

she did not have her hymen sewn shut or clitoris removed

by a shard of glass

so comparatively she felt like she ought

to be free

there were no brands upon her back nor was she jailed

for loving another girl and sentenced to die by stoning for her

transgression of the heart

she did not possess the stain of scarlet letter nor

acid thrown in her face for speaking out, or driving a car

she was not expected to wear a veil or a wig nor consigned to

a prayer room far from the temple main

she had not been inculcated with shame

yet

something still

a cardinal among pigeons flashing red

the sense something still was unsaid

a feeling if she were raped and left for dead

a baby growing like demon in her belly could not

be…