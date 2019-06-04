FREEDOM – Candice Daquin

Damn. . .
Are we free?
The girl asked
Her wrists were unshackled
she did not have her hymen sewn shut or clitoris removed
by a shard of glass
so comparatively she felt like she ought
to be free
there were no brands upon her back nor was she jailed
for loving another girl and sentenced to die by stoning for her
transgression of the heart
she did not possess the stain of scarlet letter nor
acid thrown in her face for speaking out, or driving a car
she was not expected to wear a veil or a wig nor consigned to
a prayer room far from the temple main
she had not been inculcated with shame
yet
something still
a cardinal among pigeons flashing red
the sense something still was unsaid
a feeling if she were raped and left for dead
a baby growing like demon in her belly could not
be…
