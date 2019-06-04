Ghost Stories

Poetry

my dead haunt
me nightly
in technicolor dreams
rich with detail
with texture
they do not seem aware
that they have passed
through the veil
only dwelling here
in my unconscious
I wonder often
if it is bad etiquette
to point it out that
they are gone
what are Miss Manners’guidelines
for social interactions
with poltergeists
with spirits?
seems rude somehow
to bluntly point it out
insensitive
ironic
as they seem
so vividly alive
it gives me pause
makes me wonder
if the message they
carry is how easily someone like me
can call them dead while
deluding myself
that I still breath
that my heart still beats
long after the blood
has frozen solid
in my veins

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

