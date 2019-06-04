Ghost Stories

my dead haunt

me nightly

in technicolor dreams

rich with detail

with texture

they do not seem aware

that they have passed

through the veil

only dwelling here

in my unconscious

I wonder often

if it is bad etiquette

to point it out that

they are gone

what are Miss Manners’guidelines

for social interactions

with poltergeists

with spirits?

seems rude somehow

to bluntly point it out

insensitive

ironic

as they seem

so vividly alive

it gives me pause

makes me wonder

if the message they

carry is how easily someone like me

can call them dead while

deluding myself

that I still breath

that my heart still beats

long after the blood

has frozen solid

in my veins

