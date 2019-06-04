June 4, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Born This Way

Born This Way

Don’t hide yourself in regret Just love yourself and you’re set I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way (Born this way)

‘Cause God makes no mistakes I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way

“There’s nothing wrong with loving who you are” She said, “‘Cause he made you perfect, babe” “So hold your head up girl and you’ll go far, Listen to me when I say”

She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on In the glass of her boudoir

My mama told me when I was young We are all born superstars

It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M Just put your paws up ’cause you were born this way, baby

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Baby I was born this way

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Right track baby I was born this way

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Don’t be don’t be don’t be

Give yourself prudence

And love your friends

So we can rejoice your truth

In the religion of the insecure

I must be myself, respect my youth

A different lover is not a sin

Believe capital H-I-M (hey hey hey)

I love my life I love this record and

Mi amore vole fe, yah

I’m beautiful in my way

‘Cause God makes no mistakes

I’m on the right track, baby

I was born this way

Don’t hide yourself in regret

Just love yourself and you’re set

I’m on the right track, baby

I was born this way

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Baby I was born this way

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Right track, baby I was born this way

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you’re broke or evergreen

You’re black, white, beige, chola descent

You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient

Whether life’s disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

‘Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi

Lesbian, transgendered life

I’m on the right track baby

I was born to survive

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made

I’m on the right track baby

I was born to be brave

I’m beautiful in my way

‘Cause God makes no mistakes

I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way

Don’t hide yourself in regret

Just love yourself and you’re set

I’m on the right track, baby

I was born this way yeah

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Baby I was born this way (Born this way)

Oh there ain’t no other way

Baby I was born this way

Right track, baby I was born this way

I was born this way hey

I was born this way hey

I’m on the right track baby

I was born this way hey

I was born this way hey

I was born this way hey

I’m on the right track baby

I was born this way hey

Same D.N.A. but born this way

Same D.N.A. but born this way