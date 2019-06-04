June 4, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Born This Way

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Born This Way
It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M
Just put your paws up ’cause you were born this way, baby
Just put your paws up ’cause you were born this way, baby
My mama told me when I was young
We are all born superstars
We are all born superstars
She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on
In the glass of her boudoir
In the glass of her boudoir
“There’s nothing wrong with loving who you are”
She said, “‘Cause he made you perfect, babe”
“So hold your head up girl and you’ll go far,
Listen to me when I say”
She said, “‘Cause he made you perfect, babe”
“So hold your head up girl and you’ll go far,
Listen to me when I say”
I’m beautiful in my way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way
I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way
Don’t hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way (Born this way)
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way (Born this way)
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track baby I was born this way
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Don’t be don’t be don’t be
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Don’t be don’t be don’t be
Give yourself prudence
And love your friends
So we can rejoice your truth
And love your friends
So we can rejoice your truth
In the religion of the insecure
I must be myself, respect my youth
I must be myself, respect my youth
A different lover is not a sin
Believe capital H-I-M (hey hey hey)
I love my life I love this record and
Mi amore vole fe, yah
Believe capital H-I-M (hey hey hey)
I love my life I love this record and
Mi amore vole fe, yah
I’m beautiful in my way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way
Don’t hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Whether you’re broke or evergreen
You’re black, white, beige, chola descent
You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient
Whether life’s disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
‘Cause baby you were born this way
Whether you’re broke or evergreen
You’re black, white, beige, chola descent
You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient
Whether life’s disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
‘Cause baby you were born this way
No matter gay, straight, or bi
Lesbian, transgendered life
I’m on the right track baby
I was born to survive
No matter black, white or beige
Chola or orient made
I’m on the right track baby
I was born to be brave
Lesbian, transgendered life
I’m on the right track baby
I was born to survive
No matter black, white or beige
Chola or orient made
I’m on the right track baby
I was born to be brave
I’m beautiful in my way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way
Don’t hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way yeah
Just love yourself and you’re set
I’m on the right track, baby
I was born this way yeah
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way (Born this way)
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way (Born this way)
Oh there ain’t no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I’m on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I’m on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I’m on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I’m on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
Same D.N.A. but born this way
Same D.N.A. but born this way
Same D.N.A. but born this way
Songwriters: Fernando Garibay / Stefani J Germanotta / Paul Edward Blair / Jeppe Breum Laursen
Born This Way lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.