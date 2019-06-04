There Is Strength in Our Stories: Beneath the Layered Makeup – Rachael Ikins

Blood Into Ink

The July day I turned 8,

we piled into my mom’s green Plymouth, drove to town from camp. Errands.

She parked in front of the butcher shop. Worn stone steps,

doorbell jingled, our feet creaked across a board floor. A man who looked like

Santa’s brother greeted us. Stained

apron tied over his belly,

straw hat, rimless glasses perched on a nose’s redness

underlined with a silver mustache smile.

He said, “How are you, little lady?”

“I am 8 today.” I said.

He reached overhead to choose from the forest of upside-down sausages

and waxed cheeses that dangled from the rafters to cut down a bologna.

Slapped it on the butcher

block, carved a slice, presented to me on tissue.

The scents of spice and dust, his aftershave and cured meats…

My mom collected white paper packages tied with string. Sweat-frosted glass hid cold cuts, liverwurst, other succulent secrets.

We…