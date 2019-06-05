Bloodletting (Revisited)

I am doing
what I do best
living inside my head
isolated
alone
in the early hours
before the sunlight
touches the sky
listening to music
that breaks my heart
over and over
again
it is too easy
to set Spotify
to repeat play
the songs that do
the most damage
the ones that feed the longing
feed the ache
add old newspaper
and dry wood
to the cast iron stove
where my pain
smolders
unable to stop myself
I recognize
that this is a form
of psychic self-harm
emotional self-mutilation
music becomes the
invisible fingernails
that picks at my scabs
self-recrimination
sharpened into knives
that slice my self-esteem
self-worth
into tattered ribbons
I am an expert
at drawing blood
it beads gently on the surface
at first
before starting
to drip
before starting
to pool
before starting
to stream
my secret shame is not
that I do this
at all
my secret shame is that
it is oddly
comforting
familiar
an old friend
whom I am deeply fond of
but who I know
is a terrible influence on me
who always stays too long
when I feel this pain
I at least know
that I am feeling something
I must be alive
I must be real
and so I bleed. . .
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved