Bloodletting (Revisited)

I am doing

what I do best

living inside my head

isolated

alone

in the early hours

before the sunlight

touches the sky

listening to music

that breaks my heart

over and over

again

it is too easy

to set Spotify

to repeat play

the songs that do

the most damage

the ones that feed the longing

feed the ache

add old newspaper

and dry wood

to the cast iron stove

where my pain

smolders

unable to stop myself

I recognize

that this is a form

of psychic self-harm

emotional self-mutilation

music becomes the

invisible fingernails

that picks at my scabs

self-recrimination

sharpened into knives

that slice my self-esteem

self-worth

into tattered ribbons

I am an expert

at drawing blood

it beads gently on the surface

at first

before starting

to drip

before starting

to pool

before starting

to stream

my secret shame is not

that I do this

at all

my secret shame is that

it is oddly

comforting

familiar

an old friend

whom I am deeply fond of

but who I know

is a terrible influence on me

who always stays too long

when I feel this pain

I at least know

that I am feeling something

I must be alive

I must be real

and so I bleed. . .

