June 5, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Beautiful

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Beautiful

Don’t look at me

Everyday is so wonderful

Then suddenly

It’s hard to breathe

Now and then I get insecure

From all the pain

I’m so ashamed

I am beautiful

No matter what they say

Words can’t bring me down

I am beautiful

In every single way

Yes words can’t bring me down

Oh no

So don’t you bring me down today

To all your friends you’re delirious

So consumed

In all your doom, ooh

Trying hard to fill the emptiness

The pieces gone

Left the puzzle undone

Ain’t that the way it is

You are beautiful

No matter what they say

Words can’t bring you down

Oh no

You sre beautiful

In every single way

Yes words can’t bring you down

Oh no

So don’t you bring me down today

No matter what we do (no matter what we do)

No matter what we say (no matter what we say)

We’re the song inside the tune (yeah, oh yeah)

Full of beautiful mistakes

And everywhere we go (and everywhere we go)

The sun will always shine (the sun will always, always, shine)

And tomorrow we might awake

On the other side

‘Cause we are beautiful

No matter what they say

Yes words won’t bring us down

Oh no

We are beautiful

In every single way

Yes words can’t bring us down

Oh no

So don’t you bring me down today

Oh, oh oh

Don’t you bring me down today, yeah

Don’t you bring me down, ooh

Today

Songwriters: Linda Perry

Beautiful lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC