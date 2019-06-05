There Is Strength in Our Stories: Dear G—River Stillwood

Poetry Leave a comment

There is Strength in Our Stories

Blood Into Ink

photo-1547396864-52ac2130f497

April 23, 2017

Dear G—,

Six months ago today you came for Sunday dinner at my home, drugged and sexually assaulted me. You continue to deny it, to tell everyone I “came on to you,” “it was mutual,” but you and I both know the truth.

The police know, too. They know the drug was not in the wine you brought and left behind, but in the salad dressing – the already open, salty bottle of Zesty Italian accompanying the bitter green salad you’d made – the only thing besides your bowl you took home with you when you left.

Good news for you. It looks like you’re going to get away it. A problem with detecting date rape drugs, (especially oily, salty GHB), is that they metabolize very quickly, usually in 4-12 hours. They only show up in the urine during or shortly after consumption. That’s why it was…

View original post 1,418 more words

