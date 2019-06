I dip the brush dreamily into red.

One line, from thigh to knee.

My canvas stretched before me,

You are pink and white –

Curved calves and breasts.

Violet swirls down to graze your toes

Ultramarine in your clavicle’s hollow,

Sweet umber around each wrist.

You suck in your bottom lip

Curl your fingers helplessly

Wondering where I will paint next.