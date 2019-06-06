I dance a dance from rhythm old

My soul sings songs of freedom

I knew from young her hands would bring me home

I knew

Because

I was born this way

His fists tried to beat the purity out of me

Her words judged with razors I couldn’t comprehend

I was little and I knew a woman would always lead me home

I knew

Because

I was born this way

I fought for truth

I hid behind cold walls

I watched my family eat itself

I tried

With a small voice to speak my truth

They beat me

Because

I was born this way

Years passed and trauma faded

Their talons dull

And voices mute

I met her and saw a truth and hope

I loved her

Because

I was born this way

I hid from the feelings

I put on the scathing mask

I cut my flesh

Because

I was born this way

I got back up and saved my soul

I smiled in the mirror

I licked my wounds

I found her again

I held her hand

I watched as she loved me

Because

I was born this way

I am whole now

She is by my side

I will never again deny

I was born this way

Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.

You can read more of Jack’s writing on Facebook.