I dance a dance from rhythm old
My soul sings songs of freedom
I knew from young her hands would bring me home
I knew
Because
I was born this way
His fists tried to beat the purity out of me
Her words judged with razors I couldn’t comprehend
I was little and I knew a woman would always lead me home
I knew
Because
I was born this way
I fought for truth
I hid behind cold walls
I watched my family eat itself
I tried
With a small voice to speak my truth
They beat me
Because
I was born this way
Years passed and trauma faded
Their talons dull
And voices mute
I met her and saw a truth and hope
I loved her
Because
I was born this way
I hid from the feelings
I put on the scathing mask
I cut my flesh
Because
I was born this way
I got back up and saved my soul
I smiled in the mirror
I licked my wounds
I found her again
I held her hand
I watched as she loved me
Because
I was born this way
I am whole now
She is by my side
I will never again deny
I was born this way
Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.
You can read more of Jack’s writing on Facebook.
2 comments
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Jack Neece brings a journey to the Pride Anthem Challenge at Brave And Reckless
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is incredibly beautiful. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person