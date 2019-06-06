June 6, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Girls Like Girls

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Girls Like Girls
Ooh-hoo boy
Ooh-hoo boy
Ooh-hoo boy (Boys)
Ooh-hoo boy
Stealing kisses from your missus
Does it make you freak out?
Got you fussing, got you worried
Scared to let your guard down
Boys (Ooh-hoo boy)
Boys (Ooh-hoo boy)
Tell the neighbors I’m not sorry if
I’m breaking walls down
Building your girl’s second story
Ripping all your floors out
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Isn’t this why we came? Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Boys
Ooh-hoo boy
Ooh-hoo boy
Always gonna steal your thunder
Watch me like a dark cloud
On the move collecting numbers
I’ma take your girl out
We will be everything that we’d ever need
Don’t tell me, tell me what I feel
I’m real and I don’t feel like boys
I’m real and I don’t feel like boys
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Isn’t this why we came? Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
I’ve been crossing all the lines, all the lines
Kissed your girls and made you cry, boys
Ooh-hoo boy
Ooh-hoo
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Isn’t this why we came?
Tell me if you feel it too!
Tell me, girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new
Songwriters: Owen Thomas / ヘイリー・キヨコ / lily may young
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
The Pride Anthem Challenge topic for today (6/6)
