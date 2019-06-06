June 6, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Girls Like Girls

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Girls Like Girls

Ooh-hoo boy

Ooh-hoo boy

Ooh-hoo boy (Boys)

Ooh-hoo boy

Stealing kisses from your missus

Does it make you freak out?

Got you fussing, got you worried

Scared to let your guard down

Boys (Ooh-hoo boy)

Boys (Ooh-hoo boy)

Tell the neighbors I’m not sorry if

I’m breaking walls down

Building your girl’s second story

Ripping all your floors out

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Isn’t this why we came? Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Boys

Ooh-hoo boy

Ooh-hoo boy

Always gonna steal your thunder

Watch me like a dark cloud

On the move collecting numbers

I’ma take your girl out

We will be everything that we’d ever need

Don’t tell me, tell me what I feel

I’m real and I don’t feel like boys

I’m real and I don’t feel like boys

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Isn’t this why we came? Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

I’ve been crossing all the lines, all the lines

Kissed your girls and made you cry, boys

Ooh-hoo boy

Ooh-hoo

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Isn’t this why we came?

Tell me if you feel it too!

Tell me, girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new

Songwriters: Owen Thomas / ヘイリー・キヨコ / lily may young