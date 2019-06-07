Brave and Reckless June 2019 Pride Anthem Challenge: Week One

I had a great time this week watching music videos, studying song lyrics, and reading responses to the week’s prompts on Facebook, Instagram, and WordPress.

If you would still like to write a poem, a piece of prose, flash fiction, or even make art using any of this week’s prompts, I would love to see them!

To have your response piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, please email them to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

To participate via Facebook tag your writing with:

  • # the daily theme
  • #PrideAnthemChallenge
  • @braveandreckless66

To participate via Instagram tag your writing with:

