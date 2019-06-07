June 7, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Wig In A Box

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Wig In A Box

On nights like this

When the world’s a bit amiss

And the lights go down

Across the trailer park

I get down, I feel had

Feel on the verge of going mad

And then it’s time to punch the clock

I put on some make-up

Turn on the tape deck

And put the wig back on my head

Suddenly I’m Miss Midwest Midnight Checkout Queen

Until I head home

And I put myself to bed

I look back on where I’m from

Look at the woman I’ve become

And the strangest things seem suddenly routine

I look up from my Vermouth on the rocks

The gift wrapped wig’s still in the box

Of towering velveteen

I put on some make-up

Some LaVern Baker

And pull the wig down from the shelf

Suddenly I’m Miss Beehive 1963

Until I wake up

And I turn back to myself

Some girls, they got natural ease

They wear it any way they please

With their French flip curls

From perfumed magazines

Wear it up, let it down

This is the best way that I’ve found

To be the best you’ve ever seen

I put on some make-up

Turn on the eight-track

I’m pulling the wig down from the shelf

Suddenly I’m Miss Farrah Fawcett

From TV

Until I wake up

And I turn back to myself

Shag, bi-level, bob

Dorothy Hamill do

Sausage curl, chicken wings

It’s all because of you

With your blow dried, feather backed

Toni home wave, too

Flip, fro , frizz, flop

It’s all because of you

It’s all because of you

It’s all because of you

okay…everybody…)

I put on some make-up

Turn on the eight track

I’m pulling the wig down from the shelf

Suddenly I’m this Punk Rock Star

Of stage and screen

And I ain’t ever

I’m never turning back

music and lyrics by Stephen Trask