June 7, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Wig In A Box

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Wig In A Box
On nights like this
When the world’s a bit amiss
And the lights go down
Across the trailer park
I get down, I feel had
Feel on the verge of going mad
And then it’s time to punch the clock
I put on some make-up
Turn on the tape deck
And put the wig back on my head
Suddenly I’m Miss Midwest Midnight Checkout Queen
Until I head home
And I put myself to bed
I look back on where I’m from
Look at the woman I’ve become
And the strangest things seem suddenly routine
I look up from my Vermouth on the rocks
The gift wrapped wig’s still in the box
Of towering velveteen
I put on some make-up
Some LaVern Baker
And pull the wig down from the shelf
Suddenly I’m Miss Beehive 1963
Until I wake up
And I turn back to myself
Some girls, they got natural ease
They wear it any way they please
With their French flip curls
From perfumed magazines
Wear it up, let it down
This is the best way that I’ve found
To be the best you’ve ever seen
I put on some make-up
Turn on the eight-track
I’m pulling the wig down from the shelf
Suddenly I’m Miss Farrah Fawcett
From TV
Until I wake up
And I turn back to myself
Shag, bi-level, bob
Dorothy Hamill do
Sausage curl, chicken wings
It’s all because of you
With your blow dried, feather backed
Toni home wave, too
Flip, fro , frizz, flop
It’s all because of you
It’s all because of you
It’s all because of you
okay…everybody…)
I put on some make-up
Turn on the eight track
I’m pulling the wig down from the shelf
Suddenly I’m this Punk Rock Star
Of stage and screen
And I ain’t ever
I’m never turning back
music and lyrics by Stephen Trask