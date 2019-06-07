Muscle Memory

suddenly unsettled
when healing hands
touch
left side of
bare abdomen
images of stray cocks
and
cocked guns
fill my head
crowding out other
more mundane thoughts
unsure if these
moving pictures
that shrink me down
to size
belong to me
bear my childhood initials
buried memories
floating to the surface
from released fascia
or if they are a montage
of every photo
every movie
I have ever seen
about exploited children
is it more reassuring
to think myself
merely suggestible?
breathing through it
I resist the overwhelming urge
to cover my vulnerability
with my hands
wait for pulse to slow
nausea to pass
jaw to unclench
betrayed again
by my own body
my own weak flesh

© 2018 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

