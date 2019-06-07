There Is Strength in Our Stories: Crushed Petals – Kelly Glover

There is Strength in Our Stories
Women are silent flowers
Prettiest when quiet
We do not wilt
When they crush our petals
Strip our leaves
Our divine feminine roots
Remain and regenerate
Exquisite thorns sharpen
We are walking targets
With bullseye breasts
Shot with shame
From the moment of fertility
The blood of life
Natural as breath
Yet taboo table talk
Be a beauty, wear lipstick
Just not that particular shade
Of sunburnt whore
Look nice, paint your nails
But not the same dark red
That will stain his sheets
When he’s had his way with you
Why don’t we report our rapes
Our assaults
Our complaints
Flowers don’t speak
When bees steal their pollen
As the last blooms are spent
A new season buds
We are flooded
Drowning in courage and confidence
Flowers look best in a bouquet
The more we gather
The more beautiful we become
Holding up each other
By our weakest branches
