There Is Strength in Our Stories: Crushed Petals – Kelly Glover

Blood Into Ink

Women are silent flowers

Prettiest when quiet

We do not wilt

When they crush our petals

Strip our leaves

Our divine feminine roots

Remain and regenerate

Exquisite thorns sharpen

We are walking targets

With bullseye breasts

Shot with shame

From the moment of fertility

The blood of life

Natural as breath

Yet taboo table talk

Be a beauty, wear lipstick

Just not that particular shade

Of sunburnt whore

Look nice, paint your nails

But not the same dark red

That will stain his sheets

When he’s had his way with you

Why don’t we report our rapes

Our assaults

Our complaints

Flowers don’t speak

When bees steal their pollen

As the last blooms are spent

A new season buds

We are flooded

Drowning in courage and confidence

Flowers look best in a bouquet

The more we gather

The more beautiful we become

Holding up each other

By our weakest branches