There Is Strength in Our Stories: Phoenix – Nikki Marrone

Blood Into Ink

I was told to wait,

For a man to come my way.

The one who would wear the crown,

And ride the golden mare.

Whose stare would have me enamoured for a lifetime.

A man so great I would prostrate myself on an altar of “love.”

Devote myself to deities of death and destruction.

Find joy in the cleansing fire of chaos and crumbling brick of derelict foundations.

They never stopped to warn me of false prophets.

Those who never learnt the difference between taking and giving.

Who think no means convince me.

Who take your reluctance for lack of conviction.

They soothe salt-licked wounds at the fire inside of you.

Abuse the privilege of your kindness,

While you learn the mantras of their madness.

Map scar to scar;

Until their songs of sadness,

Become the lullabies that soothe your own neurosis.

You will try to tame them.

Be the…