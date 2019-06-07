Writing Prompt Beautiful: Gossamer Wings – Jack Neece

It’s been a long day my love.
As your fingers dance me into oblivion
I slip deep into you
I am lost in your mist
You trace love into my core and I release
I hold you close and I know your journey here
I know you held this moment for me through your weary
Now I hold you my sweet
Lay your head upon my breast and close your eyes
Let my fingers glide upon your skin
Let me whisk you away
Sheets of technicolor dreams
Vermillion skies
Byzantium blankets lapping the shores of castleton grass
Fly with me in the delicate blues of my sky
Drift to sleep as I wish you away to a world of color I have only ever shown you
My beautiful world only allowed
Because you exist
Beauty once
A bullshit dream
An idealist’s taunt
Now comes easy to my horror movie mind
The hack and slash is
Quiet and calm
Your beauty seeped into my blood-spattered world
And I fly on gossamer wings
Sleep my love
May you see half the beauty in your dreams
That I see in your Universe eyes
Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.
You can read more of Jack’s writing on Facebook.
One comment
A dancer of words so beautifully expressed
