Writing Prompt Beautiful: Gossamer Wings – Jack Neece

It’s been a long day my love.

As your fingers dance me into oblivion

I slip deep into you

I am lost in your mist

You trace love into my core and I release

I hold you close and I know your journey here

I know you held this moment for me through your weary

Now I hold you my sweet

Lay your head upon my breast and close your eyes

Let my fingers glide upon your skin

Let me whisk you away

Sheets of technicolor dreams

Vermillion skies

Byzantium blankets lapping the shores of castleton grass

Fly with me in the delicate blues of my sky

Drift to sleep as I wish you away to a world of color I have only ever shown you

My beautiful world only allowed

Because you exist

Beauty once

A bullshit dream

An idealist’s taunt

Now comes easy to my horror movie mind

The hack and slash is

Quiet and calm

Your beauty seeped into my blood-spattered world

And I fly on gossamer wings

Sleep my love

May you see half the beauty in your dreams

That I see in your Universe eyes

Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.

