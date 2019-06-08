June 8, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Same Love

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Same Love

When I was in the third grade I thought that I was gay

‘Cause I could draw, my uncle was, and I kept my room straight

I told my mom, tears rushing down my face

She’s like “Ben you’ve loved girls since before Pre-K, trippin'”

Yeah, I guess she had a point, didn’t she?

Bunch of stereotypes all in my head

I remember doing the math like, “Yeah, I’m good at little league”

A pre-conceived idea of what it all meant

For those that like the same sex

Had the characteristics

The right-wing conservatives think it’s a decision

And you can be cured with some treatment and religion

Man-made rewiring of a pre-disposition

Playing God, aw nah here we go

America the brave still fears what we don’t know

And “God loves all his children” is somehow forgotten

But we paraphrase a book written thirty-five hundred years ago

I don’t know

And I can’t change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can’t change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love

My love

My love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

If I was gay, I would think hip-hop hates me

Have you read the YouTube comments lately?

“Man, that’s gay” gets dropped on the daily

We’ve become so numb to what we’re sayin’

Our culture founded from oppression

Yet we don’t have acceptance for ’em

Call each other faggots behind the keys of a message board

A word rooted in hate, yet our genre still ignores it

“Gay” is synonymous with the lesser

It’s the same hate that’s caused wars from religion

Gender to skin color, the complexion of your pigment

The same fight that led people to walk-outs and sit-ins

It’s human rights for everybody, there is no difference

Live on and be yourself

When I was at church they taught me something else

If you preach hate at the service those words aren’t anointed

That holy water that you soak in has been poisoned

When everyone else is more comfortable remaining voiceless

Rather than fighting for humans that have had their rights stolen

I might not be the same, but that’s not important

No freedom ’til we’re equal, damn right I support it

(I don’t know)

And I can’t change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love

My love

My love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

We press play, don’t press pause

Progress, march on

With a veil over our eyes

We turn our back on the cause

‘Til the day that my uncles can be united by law

When kids are walking ’round the hallway plagued by pain in their heart

A world so hateful some would rather die than be who they are

And a certificate on paper isn’t gonna solve it all

But it’s a damn good place to start

No law is gonna change us

We have to change us

Whatever God you believe in

We come from the same one

Strip away the fear

Underneath it’s all the same love

About time that we raised up

And I can’t change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can’t change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love

My love

My love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

Love is patient

Love is kind

Love is patient

Love is kind

(Not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient

(Not crying on Sundays)

Love is kind

(I’m not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient

(Not crying on Sundays)

Love is kind

(I’m not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient

(Not crying on Sundays)

Love is kind

(I’m not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient

Love is kind

Writer(s): HAGGERTY BEN, LAMBERT MARY DANIELLE