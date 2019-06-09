the low buzz of pain

over my eyebrows

has moved from white noise

that I can block out

with conscious effort

to the heaviness

of a small hippo

pushing down into

the front of my skull

leaving the back

of my neck

throbbing

my left eyelid droopy

my thoughts

in tatters

I reach ineffectively

for ideas as they float by

try to concentrate

on everything

I had hoped

to do today

but the inside of my head

is filled with stinging wasps

and resembles the screen

of my grandmother’s

13 inch black and white TV

at 2 am

I am nothing

but the snow

of static

again

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved