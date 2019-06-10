June 10, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Alive

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Alive
I was born in a thunderstorm
I grew up overnight
I played alone
I played on my own
I survived
Hey
I wanted everything I never had
Like the love that comes with light
I wore envy and I hated that
But I survived
I had a one-way ticket to a place where all the demons go
Where the wind don’t change
And nothing in the ground can ever grow
No hope, just lies
And you’re taught to cry into your pillow
But I survived
I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
I found solace in the strangest place
Way in the back of my mind
I saw my life in a stranger’s face
And it was mine
I had a one-way ticket to a place where all the demons go
Where the wind don’t change
And nothing in the ground can ever grow
No hope, just lies
And you’re taught to cry into your pillow
But I survived
I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
You took it all, but I’m still breathing
I have made every single mistake
That you could ever possibly make
I took and I took and I took what you gave
But you never noticed that I was in pain
I knew what I wanted; I went in and got it
Did all the things that you said that I wouldn’t
I told you that I would never be forgotten
And all in spite of you
And I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing
I’m alive (You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
(You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
I’m alive (You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
(You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
I’m alive (You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
(You took it all, but I’m still breathing)
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
I’m alive
Songwriters: Sia Furler / Adele Adkins / Tobias Jesso Jr
Alive lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group