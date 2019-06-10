June 10, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Alive

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Alive

I was born in a thunderstorm

I grew up overnight

I played alone

I played on my own

I survived

Hey

I wanted everything I never had

Like the love that comes with light

I wore envy and I hated that

But I survived

I had a one-way ticket to a place where all the demons go

Where the wind don’t change

And nothing in the ground can ever grow

No hope, just lies

And you’re taught to cry into your pillow

But I survived

I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing

I’m alive

I found solace in the strangest place

Way in the back of my mind

I saw my life in a stranger’s face

And it was mine

I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing

I’m alive

You took it all, but I’m still breathing

I have made every single mistake

That you could ever possibly make

I took and I took and I took what you gave

But you never noticed that I was in pain

I knew what I wanted; I went in and got it

Did all the things that you said that I wouldn’t

I told you that I would never be forgotten

And all in spite of you

And I’m still breathing, I’m still breathing

I'm alive (You took it all, but I'm still breathing)

I'm alive

I'm alive

I’m alive

Songwriters: Sia Furler / Adele Adkins / Tobias Jesso Jr

Alive lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group