June 11, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: I Will Survive

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

I Will Survive

At first I was afraid, I was petrified

Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side

But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong

And I grew strong

And I learned how to get along

And so you’re back

From outer space

I just walked in to find you here with that sad look upon your face

I should have changed that stupid lock, I should have made you leave your key

If I’d known for just one second you’d be back to bother me

Go on now, go, walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore

Weren’t you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give and I’ll survive

I will survive, hey, hey

It took all the strength I had not to fall apart

Kept trying hard to mend the pieces of my broken heart

And I spent oh-so many nights just feeling sorry for myself

I used to cry

But now I hold my head up high and you see me

Somebody new

I’m not that chained-up little person and still in love with you

And so you felt like dropping in and just expect me to be free

Well, now I’m saving all my lovin’ for someone who’s loving me

Go on now, go, walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore

Weren’t you the one who tried to break me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give and I’ll survive

I will survive

Oh

Go on now, go, walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore

Weren’t you the one who tried to break me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give and I’ll survive

I will survive

I will survive

Songwriters: Dino Fekaris / Frederick J. Perren

I Will Survive lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group