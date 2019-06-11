lash

Poetry 4 comments

the world is too loud today
full of harsh noises
and brassy sharp edges
that catch at my clothes
nick at my skin
empty Band-Aid boxes
litter the counter
strewn among
blood-stained tissues
abandoned chocolate wrappers
my fight has abandoned me
and I crawl on my knees
low to the floor
belly protected
looking for a cozy nook
a safe cranny
to hide in
safe from life’s
cat o’ nine tails
harsh lash

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

4 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s