the world is too loud today

full of harsh noises

and brassy sharp edges

that catch at my clothes

nick at my skin

empty Band-Aid boxes

litter the counter

strewn among

blood-stained tissues

abandoned chocolate wrappers

my fight has abandoned me

and I crawl on my knees

low to the floor

belly protected

looking for a cozy nook

a safe cranny

to hide in

safe from life’s

cat o’ nine tails

harsh lash

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved