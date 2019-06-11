the world is too loud today
full of harsh noises
and brassy sharp edges
that catch at my clothes
nick at my skin
empty Band-Aid boxes
litter the counter
strewn among
blood-stained tissues
abandoned chocolate wrappers
my fight has abandoned me
and I crawl on my knees
low to the floor
belly protected
looking for a cozy nook
a safe cranny
to hide in
safe from life’s
cat o’ nine tails
harsh lash
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
4 comments
Wow! Beautifully written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Swarina!
LikeLike
If only the world came with a volume control, a dimmer switch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some days the sensory and emotional overload are overwhelming
LikeLiked by 1 person