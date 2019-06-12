Blurred Lines

line between art

and hate

drawn in chalk

on the asphalt

has become blurred

smudged

by the feet

that straddle it

insisting

that all is fair

in creative expression

and war

do you get off sexually

on the violent images

you paint so graphically

of dismembered women’s bodies

reduced to objects

things

for your craft?

or is it the thrill of attention you seek

from those who

break complicit silence

voice their outrage?

I sense an air

of self-satisfied

intellectual superiority

from self-declared

provocateur

smugly letting the protests

roll off your back

confident in the belief

that we are unworthy wannabes

who cannot possibly appreciate

your brilliance

your importance

as a true artiste

perhaps my resistance

to acknowledging your poetry as high art

(literary snuff porn)

means I am a delicate little snowflake

I can live with that

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved