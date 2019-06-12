June 12, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Promises

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

Promises

Are you drunk enough?

Not to judge what I’m doin’

Are you high enough?

To excuse that I’m ruined

‘Cause I’m ruined

Is it late enough?

For you to come and stay over

‘Cause we’re free to love

So tease me, hmmm

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

(You’re everything tonight)

Is it loud enough?

‘Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you

I need someone, to do the things that I do

I’m heating up, energy’s taking control

I’m speeding up

My heartbeat’s dancing alone

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

(You’re everything tonight)

‘Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you’re mine

‘Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you’re mine

Say that you’re mine

Say that you’re mine

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

Songwriters: Adam Wiles / Jessica Reyes / Samuel Smith

Promises lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, BMG Rights Management