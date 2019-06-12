We Must Never Forget: Pulse

This was originally written on September 17, 2016

I was in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania the weekend of the Pulse shooting for my son’s college orientation. If you have never been to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, it is about 20 miles from State College, in the middle of nowhere and internet and cell phone reception is iffy at best. Those of us from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas refer to middle of the state as Pennsyltucky- a landscape of abandoned factories, country music radio stations, hunting rifles, and Confederate flags. Because of these circumstances, I received almost all my news about what happened in Orlando through Facebook and really couldn’t start to sort out through my thoughts and feelings about it until I got home. At the time I felt like my Facebook news feed had become a tornado of information, emotion, and reaction— some became background noise while others still stand out with crystalline clarity.

I honestly don’t remember how old I was the first time I went to a gay club—16? 17? I don’t even remember its name (it was outside of Worcester, Massachusetts and probably more than a little seedy). What I do remember is that my palms were sweaty and I felt like my heart was going to pound out of my chest when I opened the door and stepped over the threshold. It felt like I was leaving behind everything I had ever known and claiming some dark, dangerous other life. I remember how it felt to be able to hold my girlfriend’s hand and dance with her out in public for that very first time. The club was mostly full of gay men, many of them quite a bit older than we were, but no one made us feel unwanted or unwelcome. We were part of the larger family.

There would be other cities, other gay and lesbian bars and clubs (Sneakers, Woody’s, the Cartwheel, a great men’s leather bar in Provincetown called The Vault) where I could drink with friends or flirt with my lover and not have to worry about someone screaming “fucking dykes” at us, or one memorable occasion, have a woman snatch her young daughter away and actually cross the street to get away from my girlfriend and I as we walked down a Philadelphia street holding hands. I have never been a big drinker but have always loved to dance and 30 years ago my friends and I could easily have been found at a bar just like Pulse on any given Saturday night, in any given city.

I came of age in the 80’s in gay and lesbian bars and the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) of Boston, a non-denominational church with a primarily, but not exclusively, LBGTQ congregation. It was early in the AIDS epidemic and HIV was a death sentence. I still don’t know how many of the men I met and cared for in that church community lived to see middle age. MCC was a haven in those early days of AIDS where we all learned- and were reminded daily and graphically- that in America not all lives mattered. If you were gay, if you were of color, if you were an IV drug user or otherwise lived on the margins, you were expendable.

One of the most profound moments of my early 20’s was seeing the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt laid out in the National Mall in Washington, D.C. with a group that traveled down from Mount Holyoke and Smith. Each block had been lovingly made by friends and/or family of the deceased, each representing a lost life. Some were plain, containing just a name, others were elaborate, celebrating someone’s hobbies and passions. Some honored lost children and contained stuffed animals, remnants of baby blankets. The squares covered an area bigger than a football field. It took hours to recite the names. Volunteers offered tissues and comfort. Quilt square after quilt square representing lives lost not simply to an impersonal illness but to indifference, ignorance, hatred, homophobia, racism, and politics.

Some of the tweets and Facebook posts that I saw in days immediately following the Pulse nightclub massacre praising the Orlando shooter felt so frighteningly familiar, so like what we heard when gay men started to die of AIDS. As I read hateful post after hateful post after Orlando shooting, I was glad that social media did not exist in the late 80’s.

No one was more surprised than I was that I left Mount Holyoke, married a man and had children. Somewhere along the way I stopped calling the LGBTQ community my home. I am not, and never will be straight, but somehow attending Pride, claiming LGBTQ status, started to feel wrong. No one ever made me feel unwelcome but I felt uncomfortable showing up at Pride and then being able to hold my husband’s hand with no fear of harassment on the subway ride home. In any case, I am in a different part of my life. I am no longer that bold 20-something walking down the Philadelphia streets holding my girlfriend’s hand. I am a 50-year-old married bisexual woman trying to figure out what it means to be out at this age and in this lifespace.

My 18-year-old left home just about a month ago full of excitement to start at the small, liberal arts college where he hopes to feel most at home. My oldest is gender fluid and has no interest in labels to define his sexuality. He is who is, he loves who he loves, and I am so proud that he is living his life with honesty and authenticity. He is off on his own now and slowly finding his own tribe and this tribe will discover its own sanctuaries. Maybe they will find a club to go dancing on Saturday nights just like Pulse. Sanctuaries I had hoped that he would never need in post-gay marriage America. Sanctuaries that will not always offer safety when there is still so much indifference, ignorance, hatred, homophobia, and racism in this country coupled with easy access to weapons of mass destruction. I have read over and over on the internet that we should not make Orlando political. Guess what? It already was and always has been. It is also deeply and terrifyingly personal.

