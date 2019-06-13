When Darkness Falls

darkness has settled in

for the evening

the cold outside our four snug walls

frosts our windows

turns snow into a hard, white crust

that reflects our soft bedroom light

the day has been long my love

I have been doing battle

with the world today

I have been doing battle

with myself

my body is bone-tired

my heart aches

my soul is weary

exhausted tears are a heartbeat away

will you hold me close to your chest

lend me your strength?

cup my face tenderly

before kissing my forehead, my lips?

may I lay on your broad shoulder, clasped in your arms

while you whisper me a goodnight story?

can you sing me a love song

written just for me?

will you remind me that you are mine

and I am yours

that when we are together we are always home?

can you gently remind me

that I am a woman worthy of your poetry?

worthy of your love?

until I am able to still my mind and drift off

into peaceful slumber under your watchful gaze. . .

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved