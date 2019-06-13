When Darkness Falls

darkness has settled in
for the evening
the cold outside our four snug walls
frosts our windows
turns snow into a hard, white crust
that reflects our soft bedroom light
the day has been long my love
I have been doing battle
with the world today
I have been doing battle
with myself
my body is bone-tired
my heart aches
my soul is weary
exhausted tears are a heartbeat away
will you hold me close to your chest
lend me your strength?
cup my face tenderly
before kissing my forehead, my lips?
may I lay on your broad shoulder, clasped in your arms
while you whisper me a goodnight story?
can you sing me a love song
written just for me?
will you remind me that you are mine
and I am yours
that when we are together we are always home?
can you gently remind me
that I am a woman worthy of your poetry?
worthy of your love?
until I am able to still my mind and drift off
into peaceful slumber under your watchful gaze. . .
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Great post 🙂
Thank you so much!
When home is not a place, but a person, and safe harbor is in their arms.
Indeed
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524
Christine Ray – A loving goodnight
