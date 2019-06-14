June 14, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: A Little Respect

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
A Little Respect
I try to discover
A little something to make me sweeter
Oh baby refrain from breaking my heart
I’m so in love with you
I’ll be forever blue
That you gimme no reason
Why you make-a-me work so hard
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
Soul, I hear you calling
Oh baby please give a little respect to me
And if I should falter
Would you open you arms out to me
We can make love not war
And live at peace with our hearts
I’m so in love with you
I’ll be forever blue
What religion or reason
Could drive a man to forsake his lover
Don’t you tell me no
Don’t you tell me no
Don’t you tell me no
Don’t you tell me no
Soul, I hear you calling
Oh baby please give a little respect to me
I’m so in love with you
I’ll be forever blue
That you gimme no reason
You know you make-a-me work so hard
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
That you gimme no
Soul, I hear you calling
Oh baby please give a little respect to me
Soul, I hear you calling
Oh baby please give a little respect to me
Songwriters: Andrew Bell / Andy Bell / Vince Clarke
A Little Respect lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC