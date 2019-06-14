The Daily Song: Outnumbered – Dermot Kennedy

Just damn. . .

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I could’ve showed you all the scars at the start

But that was always the most difficult part

See I’m in love with how your soul’s a mix of chaos and art

And how you never try to keep ’em apart (Yeah)

I wrote some words and then I stared at my feet

Became a coward when I needed to speak

I guess love took on a different kind of meaning for me

So when I go, just know it kills me to leave

To all the stars that light the road

Don’t ever leave that girl so cold

Never let me down, just lead me home

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

But there’s beauty here that’s yet to depart

There’s still a song inside the halls in the dark (Halls in the dark)

I’ll come for you if you just stay where you are

And I’ll always hold your hand in the car (Hand in the car)

There’ll be days when it’s difficult

But I ask you to never leave behind the reciprocal, we’re past that

Love is not designed for the cynical

So we have that (We have that)

We can have that

To all the stars that light the road

Don’t ever leave that girl so cold

Never let me down, just lead me home

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

How long can you wait for the one you deserve?

Fight on, never let it out, never let it out

If I’m gone, if you ever leave I hope that you learn

To fight on, to fight on

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

(How long?)

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere, somewhere, somewhere

(How long?)

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere, somewhere

Writer(s): SCOTT HARRIS, DERMOT KENNEDY, STEPHEN NOEL KOZMENIUK, J MOON