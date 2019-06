life offers me bittersweet herbs

i place them on my tongue

wake my taste buds

porcupine in my hands

with trembling heartbeat

stirs tenderness

even as quills

bite skin

droplets of my blood

rise to the surface

i could weep

from the beauty

i could weep

from the pain

i am fiercely vulnerable

there is thunder

in my heart

lightening in

my soul

i am

a perfect storm

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved