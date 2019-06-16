June 16, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Kiss The Boy

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Kiss the Boy

I’ve been afraid of my place

Of this way

Of my feelings

But I’m amazed at how we talk

It’s so chill

But there’s tension

What was the deal when your eyes locked on me

What was the deal when you smiled at me like that

You see I try to be cool

But the problem is

You messing my emotions up

My air gets stuck

I’m scared to show just how I feel ’cause people talk

Don’t want to worry ’bout whatever

Just got to know your deal

See, half the time I’m wondering if this is real

Why not say something’s on my mind if I feel love

But when the moment’s right I freeze

That’s how I know my heart is his

If you want to kiss the boy

Then you better kiss the boy right now

You ain’t got to be afraid

Of the words you want to say right now

‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud

So if you wanna

Then you better kiss the boy

Oh, you better kiss the boy right now

Give into love

Give into love

Give it the time

Give it the time

If it’s all a movie

Then you’ll see

It’s only about us two

But the cost of trust is that you could throw it away

Maybe it’s overrated

I probably shouldn’t chase it

But I can’t stop the crazy within

You messing my emotions up

My head gets stuck

I’m scared to show just how I feel ’cause people talk

Don’t want to worry ’bout whatever

Just got to know your deal

See, half the time I’m wondering if this is real

I might not say the one thing on my mind

‘Cause it’s too tough

But we lose our chance when we don’t try

On second thought

Yeah, I think I might

So if you want to kiss the boy

Then you better kiss the boy right now

(right now, right now)

You ain’t got to be afraid

Of the words you want to say right now

‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud

So if you wanna

Then you better kiss the boy

Oh, you better kiss the boy right now

Don’t want to hide

Don’t want to hide

Most of my life I’ve been terrified

Spending my days always questioning

Am I wrong to love a man

I realized

I realized

Ain’t gotta hide this heart of mine

I’m gonna fight just to let you know

To open your light and let it glow

So if you want to kiss the boy

Then you better kiss the boy right now

(Oh, yeah)

You ain’t gotta be afraid

Of the words you want to say right now

(You gotta say it baby)

‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud

(We deserve our love)

So if you want to play

Then you better kiss the boy

Oh, you better kiss the boy right now

If you want to kiss the boy

Then you better kiss the boy right now

Writer(s): keiynan lonsdale