June 16, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Kiss The Boy

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Kiss the Boy
I’ve been afraid of my place
Of this way
Of my feelings
But I’m amazed at how we talk
It’s so chill
But there’s tension
What was the deal when your eyes locked on me
What was the deal when you smiled at me like that
You see I try to be cool
But the problem is
You messing my emotions up
My air gets stuck
I’m scared to show just how I feel ’cause people talk
Don’t want to worry ’bout whatever
Just got to know your deal
See, half the time I’m wondering if this is real
Why not say something’s on my mind if I feel love
But when the moment’s right I freeze
That’s how I know my heart is his
If you want to kiss the boy
Then you better kiss the boy right now
You ain’t got to be afraid
Of the words you want to say right now
‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud
So if you wanna
Then you better kiss the boy
Oh, you better kiss the boy right now
Give into love
Give into love
Give it the time
Give it the time
If it’s all a movie
Then you’ll see
It’s only about us two
But the cost of trust is that you could throw it away
Maybe it’s overrated
I probably shouldn’t chase it
But I can’t stop the crazy within
You messing my emotions up
My head gets stuck
I’m scared to show just how I feel ’cause people talk
Don’t want to worry ’bout whatever
Just got to know your deal
See, half the time I’m wondering if this is real
I might not say the one thing on my mind
‘Cause it’s too tough
But we lose our chance when we don’t try
On second thought
Yeah, I think I might
So if you want to kiss the boy
Then you better kiss the boy right now
(right now, right now)
You ain’t got to be afraid
Of the words you want to say right now
‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud
So if you wanna
Then you better kiss the boy
Oh, you better kiss the boy right now
Don’t want to hide
Don’t want to hide
Most of my life I’ve been terrified
Spending my days always questioning
Am I wrong to love a man
I realized
I realized
Ain’t gotta hide this heart of mine
I’m gonna fight just to let you know
To open your light and let it glow
So if you want to kiss the boy
Then you better kiss the boy right now
(Oh, yeah)
You ain’t gotta be afraid
Of the words you want to say right now
(You gotta say it baby)
‘Cause love is a game we deserve to play out loud
(We deserve our love)
So if you want to play
Then you better kiss the boy
Oh, you better kiss the boy right now
If you want to kiss the boy
Then you better kiss the boy right now
Writer(s): keiynan lonsdale