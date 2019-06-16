You Make Me Feel – iva markicevic

you make me feel

like roaring flames in

a forest of night turned

forest of light

that illuminates

the destruction left behind –

can you feel my heart(beat)

like marching feet in

a military attack (we’re always in attack

mode) – i hope you

sent your postcards home

because after tonight,

there’ll be nothing left

to visit.

iva markicevic is a wanderer and poet. she divides her time between working towards her computer science degree, reading, and wishing she was on a secluded beach. for more from iva, check out her instagram via her handle @sa.te.llights