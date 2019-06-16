You Make Me Feel – iva markicevic

you make me feel
like roaring flames in
a forest of night turned
forest of light
that illuminates
the destruction left behind –
can you feel my heart(beat)
like marching feet in
a military attack (we’re always in attack
mode) – i hope you
sent your postcards home
because after tonight,
there’ll be nothing left
to visit.
iva markicevic is a wanderer and poet. she divides her time between working towards her computer science degree, reading, and wishing she was on a secluded beach. for more from iva, check out her instagram via her handle @sa.te.llights