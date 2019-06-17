June 17, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: I’m The Only One

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

I’m The Only One

Please baby can’t you see

My mind’s a burnin’ hell

I got razors a rippin’ and tearin’ and strippin’

My heart apart as well

Tonight you told me

That you ache for something new

And some other woman is lookin’ like something

That might be good for you

Go on and hold her till the screaming is gone

Go on believe her when she tells you

nothing’s wrong

But I’m the only one

Who’ll walk across the fire for you

I’m the only one

Who’ll drown in my desire for you

It’s only fear that makes you run

The demons that you’re hiding from

When all your promises are gone

I’m the only one

Please baby can’t you see

I’m trying to explain

I’ve been here before and I’m locking the door

And I’m not going back again

Her eyes and arms and skin won’t make

it go away

You’ll wake up tomorrow and wrestle the sorrow

That holds you down today

Go on and hold her till the screaming is gone

Go on believe her when she tells you

nothing’s wrong

But I’m the only one

Who’ll walk across the fire for you

I’m the only one

Who’ll drown in my desire for you

It’s only fear that makes you run

The demons that you’re hiding from

When all your promises are gone

I’m the only one

Melissa Etheridge