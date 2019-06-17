She Wore Emptiness-Kindra M. Austin

Poetry Leave a comment

The brilliant Kindra M. Austin on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

She wore emptiness,
and I condemned her mantle, as I had
Jehovah-god
and all the men possessed by
devil’s hands.

And
I convicted
her—

Murder
of the
Self.

She wore emptiness,
and never learned one goddamned lesson. Sometimes
fists make
poorly teachers;
maybe mine’ve made a difference. Maybe
I
should’ve beaten her, too.

Purple was her favorite color:
symptom of her
madness.

She wore emptiness,
and I wish I’d stripped her
bare
of
all—
before the world,
in face of Hell and eyes of
Heaven.

I wish I’d screamed her truths.
Those gagging truths inside my mouth,
behind my teeth and
tiger crouching,
taunting my unwilling
throat.

I wish I’d taken emptiness
and made it into
hope.

I need some fucking hope,
but
I
wear
emptiness
in
her
stead. And
what honor is there in taking up her mantle?
 
Mama,
I’m sorry.
I couldn’t do no better.

© 2019…

View original post 151 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s