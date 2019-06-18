June 18, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: We Are Family

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing
Everyone can see we’re together
As we walk on by
(And) and we fly just like birds of a feather
I won’t tell no lie
(All) all of the people around us they say
Can they be that close
Just let me state for the record
We’re giving love in a family dose
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing (sing it to me)
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing
Living life is fun and we’ve just begun
To get our share of this world’s delights
(High) high hopes we have for the future
And our goal’s in sight
(We) no, we don’t get depressed
Here’s what we call our golden rule
Have faith in you and the things you do
You won’t go wrong, oh no
This is our family jewel
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing
I got all my sisters with me
Get up everybody and sing (Get up and sing it to me)
Writer(s): BERNARD EDWARDS, NILE RODGERS