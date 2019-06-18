you sharpen your words
into knives
lovingly caressing blade
with whetting stone
until it can split hairs
your goal
to dismember
into assorted parts
a skilled
and enthusiastic butcher
you long to reduce
women to
arms
legs
feet
hands
breasts
pelvis
head
mouth taped firmly shut
blindfolded
to hide reproach
judgment
in our eyes
to diminish
disempower
silence
how terrified
you must be
of our wombs
our truths
our rage
to think that complete
objectification
nothing short of carving us like a
Thanksgiving turkey
can protect you
