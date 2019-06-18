you sharpen your words

into knives

lovingly caressing blade

with whetting stone

until it can split hairs

your goal

to dismember

into assorted parts

a skilled

and enthusiastic butcher

you long to reduce

women to

arms

legs

feet

hands

breasts

pelvis

head

mouth taped firmly shut

blindfolded

to hide reproach

judgment

in our eyes

to diminish

disempower

silence

how terrified

you must be

of our wombs

our truths

our rage

to think that complete

objectification

nothing short of carving us like a

Thanksgiving turkey

can protect you

