The Daily Song: Wise Enough/Lamb

One of the most lyrically and visually evocative videos I have ever seen.
Wise Enough
I had a dream that all of time was running dry
And life was like a comet falling from the sky
I woke so frightened in the dawning, oh so clear
How precious is the time we have here
Are we not wise enough to give all we are?
Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars
The human kind gets so lost in finding its way
But we have a chance to make a difference til our dying day
And you might pray to God, or say it’s Destiny
But I think we are just hiding all that we can be
Are we not wise enough to give all we are?
Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars
The human kind gets so lost in finding its way
But we have a chance to make a difference til our dying day
All I’m really asking is: what are we doing here?
Are we just killing time? Just living year to year?
In this big world, no one else can play our part
Ain’t it time to just wake up and give it all
Are we not wise enough to give all we are?
Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars
The human kind gets so lost, and in finding its way
We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day
We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day
We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day